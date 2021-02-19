Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Vector Group news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR opened at $13.85 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

