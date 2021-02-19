DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the January 14th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $834.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

