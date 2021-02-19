$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Thor Industries posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

In related news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $132.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

