Fiverr International’s (FVRR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $335.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.15.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $303.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.05. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -704.91 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $232,522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $9,190,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

