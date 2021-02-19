Lincoln National Corp Takes $266,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Unilever by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1,172.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

