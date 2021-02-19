NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $70.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.