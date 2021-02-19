Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,849 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 325.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,493 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,822 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.93.

Shares of EXPE opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $155.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

