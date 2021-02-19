Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 143.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

