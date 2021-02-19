GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 262,569 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.31, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

