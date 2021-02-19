SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $683,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,312 shares of company stock worth $2,530,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

