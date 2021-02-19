SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.85. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.