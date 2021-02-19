2,414 Shares in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,243 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

PRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $116.06 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

