SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 388.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NCR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in NCR by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

