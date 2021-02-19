3,133 Shares in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 46.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QQQE opened at $79.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $81.28.

