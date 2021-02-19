Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $173,481.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

