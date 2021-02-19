Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $137.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IBP. KeyCorp raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $119.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $130.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.77.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $2,018,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 65,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

