H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised H. Lundbeck A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $43.05.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

