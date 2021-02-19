1,402 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $156.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.50. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 980.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

