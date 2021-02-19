US Bancorp DE Has $2.86 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.77 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

