Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:VLT opened at $13.84 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

