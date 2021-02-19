AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Gap Up to $4.95

Shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $7.65. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 34,882 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.