AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Gap Up to $7.92

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $10.00. AC Immune shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 12,540 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of $567.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

