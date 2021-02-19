SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 26,710 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 347.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 1,255,596 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $69.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

