Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 864 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,500% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 94,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

TKC stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

