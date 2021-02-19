Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $4.32. Antelope Enterprise shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 3,738 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.62% of Antelope Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.