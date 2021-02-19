AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Gap Up to $6.21

Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $7.25. AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 8,262 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $83.56 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

