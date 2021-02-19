Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.86. Verastem shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 66,303 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $477.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

