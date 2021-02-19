Richard A. Md Miller Buys 100,000 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 100,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00.

CRVS stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $104.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

