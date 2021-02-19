Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at $37,873,146.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $147.51 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 241.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

