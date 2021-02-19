Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,735.00

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,735 ($22.67) and last traded at GBX 1,710 ($22.34), with a volume of 129333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam plc (ABC.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,634.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,421.24. The company has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

