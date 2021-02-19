WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target Raised to $13.50

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLYYF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Desjardins cut shares of WELL Health Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

WLYYF stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

