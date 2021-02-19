Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $24.21 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

