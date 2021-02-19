EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.48 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

