Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,182 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 544,700 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.