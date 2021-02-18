Share Repurchase Plan Announced by The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Board

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.84.

Shares of SHW traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $726.76. The stock had a trading volume of 475,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,730. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $721.88 and a 200 day moving average of $705.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

