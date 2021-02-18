$5.90 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce $5.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.82 billion and the highest is $5.99 billion. PayPal posted sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.45 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.54 billion to $31.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,646,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.18 and its 200 day moving average is $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $340.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,298 shares of company stock valued at $17,053,792. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

