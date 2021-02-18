Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $14,137.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00062832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.48 or 0.00848311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00035342 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00044559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.74 or 0.05054575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00052798 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00017138 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

DRG is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

