OIN Finance Market Cap Hits $3.80 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 47% higher against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $3.80 million and $1.57 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001789 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00420695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00076285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.44 or 0.00417722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00028646 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

