Zacks: Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Kornit Digital posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 159.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.98. 650,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,241. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -743.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

