Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Shares Down 11.8%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 9,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,587,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.
About Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.
See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.