Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Trading Down 11.3%

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares traded down 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.60. 18,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,790,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.01% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

