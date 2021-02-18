GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 576,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 483,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

