Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Down 9.3%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares fell 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.78. 751,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,451,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAK. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $398.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 82,298 shares during the period. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

