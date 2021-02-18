TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading Down 10.6%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) was down 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 595,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,533,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

