$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.17. 2,413,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 583,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,699,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 542,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,432,000 after buying an additional 54,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 351,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

