Zacks: Brokerages Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $2,088,432.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,734 shares of company stock worth $6,542,232 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 94,347 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321,788 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 405,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,800. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

