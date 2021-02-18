Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares traded down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $10.15. 1,552,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 647,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.