Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.21 and last traded at $35.04. 540,965 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 471,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 128,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,559,428.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James R. Levy sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $7,709,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,072,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,064,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 184,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 116,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

