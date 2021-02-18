Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 41,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,636,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $414.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

