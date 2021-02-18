Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s share price fell 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.65. 703,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 474,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VYGR. Raymond James cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $249.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

